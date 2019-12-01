ARIES THEME FOR 2020 Jupiter will be traversing your tenth solar house bringing opportunities in your career and professional environment. This is definitely a year when others will see the best you have to offer. Make good use of this favourable energy and focus on building the career of your dreams… Where would you like to be? Who would you like to be? Make your desires known and expect success, promotion and recognition providing you’re prepared to put in the hard work. TAURUS THEME FOR 2020 Jupiter will be travelling through your ninth solar house helping you incorporate religious, spiritual and esoteric practices into everyday life. 2020 is also a great year to learn about other cultures through travel, adventure or studying new philosophies and belief systems. Activities such as yoga, meditation, dreamwork, breathwork and visualisation will help expand your consciousness. Trust your intuition. And if you want to share your vision with others, consider publishing a book or starting a blog. GEMINI THEME FOR 2020 Jupiter in Capricorn will pass through your eighth solar house, teaching you about the deeper, unspoken aspects of close relationships. Psychological issues can be embraced and understood leading to inner and outer union. Inheritances, joint ventures, investments, loans and business dealings could be favourable over the coming year but avoid cutting corners. CANCER THEME FOR 2020 With Jupiter in your seventh solar house, now is the time to focus on your marriage and other significant personal and business relationships. Make sure those you care about know how you feel. Cancerians looking for a new partner could get lucky this year, but whatever your situation, it’s a great time to meet new people. A wonderful year for engagement, marriage, attracting new clients or seeking one-to-one personal advice. LEO THEME FOR 2020 Jupiter will be travelling through your sixth solar house putting the focus on the practical details of life – household chores, paperwork, caring for pets, health check-ups, service to others and all those mundane activities that may seem boring, but which keep life running smoothly and efficiently. A good diet and exercise program will set you up for the year ahead. VIRGO THEME FOR 2020 Jupiter will travel through your fifth solar house, making this a year for creativity, romance and pleasure. Sounds good? Well make the most of it, take a break and enjoy yourself! Music, art, singing, dancing, acting, dreaming, writing, partying, falling in love or some other creative, fun activity – your choice! The fifth house is also the house of children, so make sure you spend time with kids and discovering your inner child. Pregnancy and childbirth are favoured. LIBRA THEME FOR 2020 Jupiter will be travelling through your fourth solar house, prompting you to cherish your home and work on making your living environment more secure and comfortable. A year for focusing on personal needs rather than on the outer world. Take time out to build a sense of inner peace and confidence and express your true nature. Spend as much time with close family and friends as possible. A good year for buying property or renovating or redecorating your home. SCORPIO THEME FOR 2020 As Jupiter passes through your third solar house in the year ahead, your brain will be on fire. Talking, writing, reading, chatting, texting, networking, social media – this is definitely not a year to keep your ideas to yourself. Others will seek out your company, advice and point of view, so expect more invitations than you can keep up with. Write that book, start that blog, set up a community group or join a committee and share your passion and ideas. SAGITTARIUS THEME FOR 2020 Jupiter will travel through your second solar house, meaning money could run through your fingers, so watch out for extravagance! However, if you play your cards right, you could end up in a substantially better financial position in a year’s time, attracting money, pay rises, material possessions and all sorts of other good fortune. Invest your resources wisely and only spend money on the things you truly value. CAPRICORN THEME FOR 2020 Yes – 2020 is your year Capricorn! With lucky Jupiter blessing your life, your energy is magnetic. Focus on the law of attraction, work hard and have the courage to ask for what you want and follow your dreams. This is a year to discover your true power and passion and an auspicious period for making a brand new start. It’s also a great year to change your physical appearance to better reflect the true you. The last time Jupiter was in Capricorn was 12 years ago (December 2007 to January 2009) and prior to that, 24 years ago (January 1996 to January 1997). And going back even further, Jupiter was in Capricorn from January 1984 to February 1985. Look back to those periods and see if you can see a theme emerging. How did you expand your horizons back then? What new things did you learn or do? The answers will give you an idea of what’s in store for you over the coming year and how the choices you make now will impact on your future dreams and goals. AQUARIUS THEME FOR 2020 Jupiter will be transiting your twelfth solar house, promoting a deep need to serve selflessly, whether this be through personal relationships, family commitments or volunteer or charity groups. Hidden emotions could rise to the surface, pushing you to explore relationship dynamics with others. This is an excellent year for resolution and forgiveness and releasing any anger, blame, shame or guilt. Seek comfort in solitude, nature, meditation and other spiritual activities. PISCES THEME FOR 2020 As Jupiter enters your eleventh solar house, your social life is highlighted. Any group activity promises to be fun and inspirational and there’s the chance to make new friends who share your interests. Networking is a fantastic source of new contacts, so if you need a leg up in any area of life, don’t be afraid to ask for help. A good year to work for the benefit of others and share your gifts and talents.