Stella Woods shares astrology insights for December 2019 – Jupiter in Capricorn – twenty-twenty vision
On 3rd December, as we gear up for the new decade, Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, enters Capricorn for a year-long stay. And as Jupiter in Capricorn is a pragmatic, hard-working combination, the collective focus in 2020 and beyond will be working together to find practical solutions to seemingly intractable problems.
Capricorns can look forward to a successful and productive year ahead and given that Capricorn is the sign of discipline, persistence and achievement, December 2019–December 2020 is a wonderful time for the rest of us to make plans for the future and work hard to bring those goals and dreams to fruition.
ARIES THEME FOR 2020
Jupiter will be traversing your tenth solar house bringing opportunities in your career and professional environment. This is definitely a year when others will see the best you have to offer. Make good use of this favourable energy and focus on building the career of your dreams… Where would you like to be? Who would you like to be? Make your desires known and expect success, promotion and recognition providing you’re prepared to put in the hard work.
TAURUS THEME FOR 2020
Jupiter will be travelling through your ninth solar house helping you incorporate religious, spiritual and esoteric practices into everyday life. 2020 is also a great year to learn about other cultures through travel, adventure or studying new philosophies and belief systems. Activities such as yoga, meditation, dreamwork, breathwork and visualisation will help expand your consciousness. Trust your intuition. And if you want to share your vision with others, consider publishing a book or starting a blog.
GEMINI THEME FOR 2020
Jupiter in Capricorn will pass through your eighth solar house, teaching you about the deeper, unspoken aspects of close relationships. Psychological issues can be embraced and understood leading to inner and outer union. Inheritances, joint ventures, investments, loans and business dealings could be favourable over the coming year but avoid cutting corners.
CANCER THEME FOR 2020
With Jupiter in your seventh solar house, now is the time to focus on your marriage and other significant personal and business relationships. Make sure those you care about know how you feel. Cancerians looking for a new partner could get lucky this year, but whatever your situation, it’s a great time to meet new people. A wonderful year for engagement, marriage, attracting new clients or seeking one-to-one personal advice.
LEO THEME FOR 2020
Jupiter will be travelling through your sixth solar house putting the focus on the practical details of life – household chores, paperwork, caring for pets, health check-ups, service to others and all those mundane activities that may seem boring, but which keep life running smoothly and efficiently. A good diet and exercise program will set you up for the year ahead.
VIRGO THEME FOR 2020
Jupiter will travel through your fifth solar house, making this a year for creativity, romance and pleasure. Sounds good? Well make the most of it, take a break and enjoy yourself! Music, art, singing, dancing, acting, dreaming, writing, partying, falling in love or some other creative, fun activity – your choice! The fifth house is also the house of children, so make sure you spend time with kids and discovering your inner child. Pregnancy and childbirth are favoured.
LIBRA THEME FOR 2020
Jupiter will be travelling through your fourth solar house, prompting you to cherish your home and work on making your living environment more secure and comfortable. A year for focusing on personal needs rather than on the outer world. Take time out to build a sense of inner peace and confidence and express your true nature. Spend as much time with close family and friends as possible. A good year for buying property or renovating or redecorating your home.
SCORPIO THEME FOR 2020
As Jupiter passes through your third solar house in the year ahead, your brain will be on fire. Talking, writing, reading, chatting, texting, networking, social media – this is definitely not a year to keep your ideas to yourself. Others will seek out your company, advice and point of view, so expect more invitations than you can keep up with. Write that book, start that blog, set up a community group or join a committee and share your passion and ideas.
SAGITTARIUS THEME FOR 2020
Jupiter will travel through your second solar house, meaning money could run through your fingers, so watch out for extravagance! However, if you play your cards right, you could end up in a substantially better financial position in a year’s time, attracting money, pay rises, material possessions and all sorts of other good fortune. Invest your resources wisely and only spend money on the things you truly value.
CAPRICORN THEME FOR 2020
Yes – 2020 is your year Capricorn! With lucky Jupiter blessing your life, your energy is magnetic. Focus on the law of attraction, work hard and have the courage to ask for what you want and follow your dreams. This is a year to discover your true power and passion and an auspicious period for making a brand new start. It’s also a great year to change your physical appearance to better reflect the true you.
The last time Jupiter was in Capricorn was 12 years ago (December 2007 to January 2009) and prior to that, 24 years ago (January 1996 to January 1997). And going back even further, Jupiter was in Capricorn from January 1984 to February 1985. Look back to those periods and see if you can see a theme emerging. How did you expand your horizons back then? What new things did you learn or do? The answers will give you an idea of what’s in store for you over the coming year and how the choices you make now will impact on your future dreams and goals.
AQUARIUS THEME FOR 2020
Jupiter will be transiting your twelfth solar house, promoting a deep need to serve selflessly, whether this be through personal relationships, family commitments or volunteer or charity groups. Hidden emotions could rise to the surface, pushing you to explore relationship dynamics with others. This is an excellent year for resolution and forgiveness and releasing any anger, blame, shame or guilt. Seek comfort in solitude, nature, meditation and other spiritual activities.
PISCES THEME FOR 2020
As Jupiter enters your eleventh solar house, your social life is highlighted. Any group activity promises to be fun and inspirational and there’s the chance to make new friends who share your interests. Networking is a fantastic source of new contacts, so if you need a leg up in any area of life, don’t be afraid to ask for help. A good year to work for the benefit of others and share your gifts and talents.
December moon cycle
Gemini full moon
The December full moon lights up the skies on the 12th in air sign Gemini, opposing the sun in fire Sagittarius. With Neptune in the mix, you could find your imagination running riot. But the advice, with a whole enchilada of Capricorn planets, is to stay grounded. What’s that saying? Build castles in the air, then put the foundations underneath! Wise advice.
Capricorn new moon and solar eclipse
The December new moon falls on the 26th in earth sign Capricorn. There’s a solar eclipse at this new moon. This means the sun’s light is briefly shadowed by the lunar disc, bringing all sorts of buried feelings and emotions to the surface. The festive season can be a stressful time anyway, without throwing an eclipse into the mix! So with this in mind, avoid over-scheduling or putting yourself under unnecessary pressure. Instead, take time out to reflect on the highs and lows of the past year. And honour your experience and feelings, good, bad or indifferent.
As we move into the new decade in 2020, the number two of partnership, cooperation and unity will replace the number one of self- focus, self-obsession and individuality. The theme for the next ten years is ‘stronger together’. Think about what that might mean for you.
Celebrating the summer solstice
In Australia the summer solstice falls on the 22nd December as the sun leaves Sagittarius and moves into Capricorn. Celebrated all over the world, the summer solstice is also known as Midsummer Day, Litha and St. John’s Day.
Sol + stice derives from a combination of Latin words meaning “sun” + “to stand still”. As the days grow longer, the sun rises higher in the sky until it seems to stand still, marking the longest day and shortest night of the year.
Here are some ideas for celebrating the solstice and midsummer with a focus on life, light, abundance, brightness, fertility, joy and the gifts of nature.
Seven summer solstice celebrations
- Get up early and pick a beautiful spot to watch the sun rise on the longest day of the year. Drink a toast to the sun, the source of all life.
- Buy some bright yellow and orange candles and make a special altar with summer fruits and flowers. Light your candles and meditate on all you have to be grateful for at this special time of year.
- Midsummer is a time for love – plan a night of wild, sensual passion with your partner.
- Host a bonfire or backyard party with dancing, music, singing and drumming. Dance the night away, throw fresh herbs into the fire and make wishes for the future.
- Head to the beach, lake or river with friends to swim in the cool waters and celebrate the great outdoors and your connection with nature and the cosmos.
- Make a beautiful wreath or garland of flowers to wear in your hair.
- Visit a farmer’s market or country farm, stock up with fresh produce, and then enjoy a summer picnic or BBQ feast with friends and family.
Happy birthday Capricorn!
From the 22nd December to the 21st January the sun travels through earth sign Capricorn, noted for its shrewdness, self-discipline, determination to get ahead and respect for tradition and authority. Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac with keywords “I aspire” and “I persist”. Capricorns have practical and executive ability, are very responsible and love status. They are prepared to work incredibly hard to achieve their dreams and goals. Those born under the sign of the Goat often lead a solitary existence, feeling burdened by the responsibility they carry and struggling with the limitations of material life. At best they use their leadership skills to serve the community and act as pillars of strength for friends and family, believing patient hard work brings its own rewards. Negatively, Capricorns can be selfish, mean, ruthless and materialistic with a tendency to arrogance and autocratic or controlling behaviour.
In medical astrology, Capricorn rules the skin, knees and bones and also has a reflex action on the stomach. When Capricorns are out of balance they can suffer from rheumatism, arthritis, skin complaints such as rashes and boils and digestive disturbances. There can be a tendency towards pessimism and depression. The Capricorn colours are brown and black. Capricorn’s greatest lesson is to lighten up and express their feelings.
