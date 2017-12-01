Stargazer – horoscope for December 2017

It looks as though we are in for an interesting conclusion to 2017.

Mars in Scorpio – take no prisoners!

Once Mars leave Libra on 9th December, he heads into ruling sign, Scorpio, an energy far more in tune with the aggressive warrior planet. Mars will be in Scorpio throughout the holiday season until 26th January, doing deals, working behind the scenes and getting exactly what he wants, when he wants it. Scorpio often gets a bad rap, but there’s no doubt that this outwardly cool water sign knows how to use secrecy, cunning and strategy to achieve his objectives. Mars in Scorpio is a great time for those born under the sign of Scorpio to move forward in life and for the rest of us to learn a thing or two about the efficiency of strategic, cool-headed action. No more Mr Nice Guy!

Happy birthday Sagittarius!

From 23rd November to 22nd December, the sun travels through Sagittarius, an intuitive fire sign noted for its vision, adventurous nature and love of philosophy. Sagittarius is the ninth sign of the zodiac with keywords ‘I seek’ and ‘I expand’, and those born under the sign of the archer often struggle to integrate their animal nature with their more lofty human side.

Sagittarians seek expansion on all levels, mental, physical, emotional and spiritual, and can usually be found travelling, studying and exploring life’s big issues. They love to share their wisdom and are often talented writers or teachers. At best they are intelligent, honest, generous and inspirational. Negatively, they can be tactless, self-indulgent, coarse and hypocritical. Some Sagittarians are drifters, constantly in search of new horizons and ever more exciting adventures. Most archers eventually realise that true freedom comes from commitment and dedication to a personal vision, rather than from the outer world.

In medical astrology, Sagittarius rules the liver, hips and thighs and sacral regions of the spine. When Sagittarians are out of balance they can suffer from sciatica, hip diseases, rheumatism and weight gain. The Sagittarian colours are purple and deep blue. Sagittarius’s greatest lessons are commitment, moderation, tact, and learning to deliver what they promise.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius – discovering the truth

Mercury, often dubbed ‘messenger of the gods’, is the fastest moving planet in our solar system, orbiting very close to the sun. For astrologers, Mercury is the planet of communication, helping us put our thoughts into words, plan our daily activities, interact with one another, and explore new ideas and information.

Every four months, Mercury appears to slow down, change direction and travel backwards for approximately three weeks. Astrologers refer to this period as ‘mercury retrograde’ and this year, from 4th December to Christmas Eve, Mercury will be travelling backwards through fire sign Sagittarius. Mercury retrograde brings hidden information to the surface, forcing us or helping us to see the truth. Our unconscious and intuitive sides are particularly active and the best laid plans can grind to a halt as events take on a life of their own. Mercury retrograde can also be a time of frustration and misunderstandings when things keep going wrong, going missing or breaking down. If this happens to you, take it as a sign to be more conscious of things you’ve been ignoring or are perhaps unaware of. You may also need to complete unfinished business that’s stopping you from moving forward. And as Mercury travels backwards through the intuitive and perceptive sign of Sagittarius, ask yourself: “How can I speak my truth and be more authentic, passionate and wise?

December new moon

The December new moon falls on the 18th in fire sign Sagittarius, a time of year when we reflect on the past and wonder what the future might bring. This new moon is brimming with ideas and promise, but achieving dreams and goals requires hard work and dedication. Cast your mind back to this time last year and reflect on how far you have come, then set your intentions for 2018. With Mercury still retrograde, you will instinctively know what is most important.

Celebrating the summer solstice

For thousands of years, people all over the world have celebrated the summer solstice, also known as Midsummer Day, Litha or St. John’s Day. ‘Sol’ + ‘stice’ derives from a combination of Latin words meaning ‘sun’ + ‘to stand still’. As the days grow longer, the sun rises higher in the sky until it seems to stand still marking the longest day and shortest night of the year. This year our Australian summer solstice falls on 22nd December, a time to relish the fullness of life and raise our energy to create abundance and manifest dreams.

Seven summer solstice celebrations

Sing in the solstice! Get together with friends and enjoy an evening of song, opening the heart and celebrating the joy and beauty of life.

Put some fresh herbs and flowers in a jar full of water then cover and leave in the sun to make a magical potion to use as you will!

Get up early, head to the beach, lake or river and greet the dawn with friends and enjoy a special breakfast or perhaps a bit of chanting and yoga, followed by a refreshing swim.

Prepare a picnic feast or barbecue on the eve of the solstice. Make a sun wheel by creating a large wreath with flowers, twigs and moss. Take some strips of paper and have your friends write a wish on each one and tie it to the wreath.

Light some brightly coloured candles and create your own altar of light surrounded by luscious summer fruits and flowers. Meditate on all you have to be grateful for at this special time of year.

If you live in an area where you can light fires, host a bonfire party with singing, dancing, music and drumming. Throw fresh local herbs into the fire as you each make a wish. Make flower wreaths to wear in your hair.

For a more personal celebration, light a white candle in front of a mirror at dawn; meditate on past, present and future, giving thanks for the gift of light and life.

December moon calendar

Launch projects at the new moon, bring them to completion in the period from just before the full moon to the third quarter phase and wind them down and reflect on developments in the week before the next new moon. Important events such as parties, conferences, and weddings are best held close to the full moon or when the moon is in the same sign as your star sign.

Date Sign Element Moon phase 1st Aries Fire 1st-3rd Taurus Earth 3rd-5th Gemini Air Full moon 4th 5th-7th Cancer Water 7th-9th Leo Fire 9th-11th Virgo Earth Third quarter 11th-14th Libra Air 14th-16th Scorpio Water 16th-19th Sagittarius Fire New moon 18th 19th-21st Capricorn Earth 21st-24th Aquarius Air 24th-26th Pisces Water 26th-28th Aries Fire First quarter 28th-30th Taurus Earth 30th-31st Gemini Air

