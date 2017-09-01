Feeling the need to spring-clean or change your diet now that spring equinox is approaching? That means you’re living in tune with the seasons, which is what astrology is really all about.

Spring Equinox – feeling lighter, brighter, and fresher

Welcome to this spring edition of Stargazer. As we look around we can see signs of new life stirring everywhere as the days lengthen, the weather warms up and spring fever takes hold. Birds build nests, animals mate, there’s a ‘spring’ in our step, a lightness of heart and a desire for new, positive beginnings.

On 23rd September we celebrate the spring equinox when day and night are of equal length and the sun moves into the sign of Libra. Libra, whose symbol is the scales, is all about balance – twelve hours of daylight and twelve hours of darkness – a moment of perfect equilibrium all over the world. The spring equinox is a time when many of us seek more balance into our personal lives, to release stagnant energy and make a fresh start. No wonder so many of us change our diet, get fit and spring clean the house at this time of year. We’re simply living in tune with the seasons and that’s really what astrology is all about.

Seven top tips for a great spring

Spring clean your bedroom – throw out old clothes, buy new bedding, wash the windows and fill your room with flowers. Contact a friend you haven’t see for ages and arrange a catch up. Get out in the fresh air – go for a walk, run through the park, stretch your body, smell the flowers and breathe deeply. Go away for a day or weekend to somewhere you’ve never been before. Create something healthy and delicious with fresh spring ingredients, bursting with vitality. Pamper your body with a massage, facial, hot bath or relaxing spa. Simplify your life by outsourcing the one thing you absolutely hate doing!

Mercury moves forward – insight & awareness

Communication is a vital activity in all spheres of life, helping us create, connect and share our thoughts. For this reason Mercury, planet of reading, thinking, writing, speaking and all forms of communication and mental activity, is considered by some astrologers to be the most important planet in the horoscope.

Mercury has been travelling backwards since mid-August through Virgo and Leo, but in early September, he will slow down, grind to a halt and start moving forward again. A keyword for Mercury moving forward is ‘attention’ whereas Mercury retrograde is signified by ‘awareness’.

During stages of personal transition and growth, Mercury always appears with messages from the unconscious and our perceptions often shift drastically as we receive new information and epiphanies. Any piece of news or insight that has surfaced during the Mercury retrograde cycle (14th August – 5th September) will be completely relevant to our needs, even if the message is surprising, challenging or painful. The same goes for any accident, breakdown or misunderstanding.

As we enter September, pay attention to what you’ve learned from the events of the past three weeks and reflect on their true purpose or meaning. Understanding is the cornerstone of wisdom.

Happy Birthday Virgo!

This year, from 23rd August until the spring equinox on 23rd September, the sun travels through earth sign Virgo, the independent woman who answered to no man, but served the Goddess herself. In ancient times Virgo was the holy woman of the temple who initiated men into the sacred, healing rites of sexuality. The connection between physical lovemaking, healing and the divine are available to anyone who taps into the energy of Virgo.

Virgos are noted for their calm demeanour, attention to detail, healing energies, love of nature and mastery of art and craft. When in balance, they are one of the most practical, kind-hearted and caring signs with an intuitive understanding of the mind-body connection. Usually blessed with fine minds, they are masters of research, data and language and instinctively understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Negatively, Virgos can suffer from hypochondria, be over-critical, especially of self, and prone to worry and anxiety. Virgo rules the abdomen, intestines, spleen and central nervous system. When Virgos are out of balance they can suffer nervous problems, and stomach and intestinal disorders. The Virgo colours are earthy tones, green and dark brown. Virgo’s greatest lesson is to learn to accept imperfection in both themselves and others.

September full moon – fantasy vs reality

The lunar qualities of emotion, instinct, and intuition reach their peak each month at the full moon, which is on the 6th September in water sign Pisces. With Neptune conjunct the full moon, the theme is striking a balance between fantasy and reality. Build castles in the air, but don’t forget the foundations!

September new moon – healing and service

The new lunar month begins on the 20th at the Virgo new moon. With no less than five planets in Virgo opposing Chiron, the theme for this lunation is healing and service. The healing revolves round practical things we can do to improve our own health and wellbeing. The service relates to practical things we can do to help others.

September moon calendar

Launch projects at the new moon, bring them to completion in the period from just before the full moon to the third quarter phase and wind them down and reflect on developments in the week before the next new moon. Important events such as parties, conferences, and weddings are best held close to the full moon or when the moon is in the same sign as your star sign.

Date Sign Element Moon phase 1st-3rd Capricorn Earth 3rd-5th Aquarius Air 5th-7th Pisces Water Full moon 6th 7th-10th Aries Fire 10th-12th Taurus Earth 12th-14th Gemini Air Third quarter 14th-16th Cancer Water 16th-18th Leo Fire 18th-20th Virgo Earth New moon 20th 20th-23rd Libra Air 23rd-25th Scorpio Water 25th-28th Sagittarius Fire 28th-30th Capricorn Earth First quarter 30th-3rd Aquarius Air

