Stargazer – horoscope for November 2017

The mysteries of crop circles

Back in July I had the good fortune to travel to Wiltshire in South West England to explore the crop circles which appear in fields of wheat, barley, corn and rapeseed, mostly within a 20km radius of Avebury, between April and September each year. Hundreds of these increasingly complex geometric formations have appeared overnight in the vicinity of sacred sites such as the stone circles at Stonehenge, Avebury and Rollright or close to the white chalk horses and dragons at Uffington and other ancient hill forts. I was particularly interested in exploring the sacred geometry of crop circles and their connection with astrological patterns and symbolism.

After visiting two crop circles at Hackpen Hill (60m wide) and Cley Hill (170m wide), sitting inside the massive formations and chatting to local experts, I need no further proof that these circles are NOT created under cover of darkness by trespassers dragging planks of wood behind them! I don’t know who or what makes the circles (flashing lights have been seen over fields where they appear) but they are not created using a technology I am familiar with.

First, the huge circles appear fully formed overnight, and there are only about six hours of darkness in the UK in midsummer. Secondly, why don’t we see crop circles ‘in progress’ and why has no-one ever been caught making a crop circle? While in Wiltshire I met former architect and crop circle enthusiast Michael Glickman who once commissioned a team of surveyors to work out how long it would take to recreate an average sized crop circle. The answer came back – 42 surveyors and 28 days to peg out the geometric designs and cut the grain! Thirdly, how can the circles appear in the middle of fields with zero disturbance to the surrounding crop? Fourthly, how do the circle makers get the grains to bend over in such perfect formations creating sophisticated woven patterns in the flattened grain without breaking the stalks? In the 1990s, biophysicists discovered plants from crop circles had elongated and pliable plant nodes that allowed rigid plant stems to be bent without breaking. They also found that seeds from crops where the patterns had been embedded in the field late in the season grew four times as fast as control samples.

And finally – if humans knew how to make crop circles, surely there would be someone boasting about how they do it and holding workshops!

Following my trip to Wiltshire, I started to think about crop circles and their message to humanity. Most people who see photos of the circles are overawed by their beauty, size and design. But when you’re actually standing in the middle of one, all you can see is flattened grain – it’s the relatively recent combination of aerial photography, the internet and social media that has allowed us to truly appreciate and share these stunning images and perhaps open us to dimensions of higher consciousness. What, if anything, are the circle makers trying to show us? And is it seriously possible they come from another planet or dimension?

Dr Horace Drew, a scientist, who holds a PhD in Chemistry from Caltech, the California Institute of Technology, and worked for CSIRO as a molecular biologist, has been researching crop circles and alien life forms for over 20 years. He claims there is a lot of scientific evidence showing crop circles are made by human time travellers or extraterrestrial beings. Laboratory results on plant and soil samples taken from crop circles show the plants have been exposed to a form of electromagnetic energy, perhaps microwaves. According to Drew, the circle makers could have technologies which would benefit us greatly, for example, how to make safe, clean energy without burning oil, coal or gas and how their ultra-fast propulsion systems, based on gravity and inertia, could carry us safely to distant planets or stars. Food for thought!

In researching this article, I’d like to acknowledge the work of Steve and Karen Alexander of Temporary Temples who for the past 20 years have been flying over the crop circles of Southern England, taking photos, making drawings and analysing their geometrical designs. You can view images of the 2017 crop circles on their website.

Venus-Mars conjunction and same sex marriage survey

When cosmic lovers Venus and Mars unite in the heavens every couple of years, their conjunction marks the beginning of a new cycle – a time when love often arrives suddenly and unexpectedly. Venus is the divine feminine, symbolising love, beauty, pleasure, kindness, intuition and caring. Mars is the divine masculine, symbolising power, protection, strength, logic, courage and action. The two lovers embraced just hours before the October full moon, infusing deeds and actions with purpose and meaning; helping us break through isolation and opening our hearts to give and receive love. The conjunction took place at 19-20° Virgo in a challenging angle to Saturn, planet of steadfastness, faithfulness and commitment. Interestingly the lead-up to and aftermath of this cosmic event mirrors the timeline for Australia’s same sex marriage survey, which is really about the rights of all Australians to officially sanction and publicly declare their love for and commitment to another person. The debate has been heated with Venus and Mars polarised. Will they unite once again to teach us that the greatest thing in life is love?

Happy birthday Scorpio!

In 2017, the sun will travel through water sign Scorpio from 23rd October to 22nd November. Scorpio has three symbols, the scorpion, representing Scorpio’s lower nature, her jealousy, desire for revenge and tendency to manipulate others; the eagle, representing Scorpio’s ability to soar above emotional attachment thus accessing the true power of the sign; and finally the holy dove, symbol of divine love, compassion and forgiveness.

Those born under the sign of the Scorpion are usually loyal, strong and courageous. They love exploring the mysteries of life – birth, death, sexuality, reincarnation and anything taboo. Scorpios have a reputation for being passionate, secretive and highly sexual and, due to their emotional intensity, often have to deal with issues of trust and betrayal.

In medical astrology, Scorpio rules the organs of elimination and reproduction including the urinary tract, bowel, prostate gland and nasal bones. When Scorpios are out of balance they can suffer from haemorrhoids, constipation, urinary tract infections, menstrual and reproductive problems plus catarrh and sinus problems. The Scorpio colours are dark red, purple, dark green and black. Scorpio’s greatest lesson is to learn to let go on an emotional level and forgive others.

November full moon – reach for the stars

The lunar qualities of emotion, instinct, and intuition reach their peak each month at the full moon, which in November falls on the 4th in sensual earth sign Taurus. There’s a grand fire trine at this full moon (Saturn-Uranus-north node) and the Scorpio sun conjuncts lucky Jupiter and trines Neptune. In practical terms this means we can reach for the stars by grounding our creative inspiration.

November new moon – a time for healing

The new lunar month begins on the 18th November at the Scorpio new moon with both sun and moon in this passionate water sign. A flowing angle to healing planet Chiron makes this a time for deep healing, forgiveness and release. Lucky planets Venus and Jupiter are also in Scorpio, helping us let go and focus on the future.

Mars in Libra – catching flies with honey

Wilful warrior planet Mars will be cruising through peace-loving Libra right through November up until 9th December, but the energies of Mars and Libra are a little, shall we say, incompatible – think Kanye West on silent retreat in a Thai monastery… So what to do? Well Mars brings energy and passion to whatever zodiac sign he visits; so if you’re an artist or creative type, you might find yourself particularly inspired. And if you need to pull off some tricky diplomacy at work or with your family, now’s the time to make a move. It’s also a great time to soften up and tell someone how much you care. All you have to remember is Mars helps you get what you want and Libra does it in a polite, pleasant and ‘nice’ way.

November full moon

The November full moon falls on the 4th in air sign Gemini. As the moon reaches fullness, she opposes the sun in Sagittarius, teaching us about the polarity or difference between information and intuition; between knowledge and wisdom. A conjunction between Mercury and Saturn in the final degrees of Sagittarius suggests all these things have their place in a balanced life.

November moon calendar

Launch projects at the new moon, bring them to completion in the period from just before the full moon to the third quarter phase and wind them down and reflect on developments in the week before the next new moon. Important events such as parties, conferences, and weddings are best held close to the full moon or when the moon is in the same sign as your star sign.

Date Sign Element Moon phase 1st Pisces Water 1st-3rd Aries Fire 3rd-5th Taurus Earth Full moon 4th 5th-7th Gemini Air 7th-9th Cancer Water 9th-12th Leo Fire Third quarter 12th-14th Virgo Earth 14th-16th Libra Air 16th-19th Scorpio Water New moon 18th 19th-21st Sagittarius Fire 21st-24th Capricorn Earth 24th-26th Aquarius Air 26th-29th Pisces Water First quarter 29th-30th Aries Fire

