To the future or to the past, to a time when thought is free, when men are different from one another and do not live alone – to a time when truth exists and what is done cannot be undone: From the age of uniformity, from the age of solitude, from the age of Big Brother, from the age of doublethink – greetings! (Winston Smith, 1984 – George Orwell)

Last night I drove up into the hills to watch twin planets Jupiter and Saturn twinkling brightly in the south-west. Mars shimmered overhead and the crescent moon shone against the blue-black sky, as the last of the sun’s rays disappeared over the horizon. A beautiful celestial spectacle!

Jupiter and Saturn meet only once every twenty years in our heavens, so while it’s not quite a ‘once in a lifetime’ phenomenon, it is certainly a rare celestial event. Some have called it the Christmas Star or Great Reset. I like both those concepts, but what is special about this particular Jupiter-Saturn conjunction is that the two gas giants moved into Aquarius just days before they met. Meaning not only a great reset, but a great reset in new and unexplored territory. The land of Aquarius.

As above, so below

My job as an astrologer is to track the planets and stars and work out how the concept of ‘as above, so below’ might play out on planet Earth. A symbolic interpretation of the heavens, so to speak.

When Jupiter and Saturn meet in the skies, we are seeing an attraction of opposites…the optimist and the pessimist. Benevolent Jupiter is the planet of growth, freedom and expansion. Conversely, strict Saturn is the planet of boundaries, duty, discipline and realism. Every society needs both of these energies in order to thrive in a balanced way.

A fresh start

2020 has been a year dominated by authoritarian Capricorn energy. Worldwide restrictions; rules and regulations on travel; limited freedom; closed borders; families torn apart; businesses forced to close – all in the name of public health and safety. A year where humans became bio-hazards… where hugging a relative, sitting on a park bench, going to a party or singing became illegal activities.

In 2021 we all long for a fresh start and some light and hope at the end of the tunnel. Could the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in Aquarius help deliver this fresh start?

In last month’s column we looked at the meaning and symbolism of Aquarius, a mentally-driven air sign, brimming with creative and innovative ideas. The motivating force of Aquarius is the desire for revolution in order to improve society and community. Aquarius cares more about the needs of the group than the rights or desires of any individual.

Many would say that before the coronavirus pandemic, selfishness was running rampant and through having their freedom curtailed, many have learned that friends, family, love, togetherness and support are worth far more than status, wealth, competition, prestige and material goods. No one wants a world where we cannot spend time with those we care about, have fun, travel and move around freely. No one wants a world without sporting events, festivals, concerts, parties and holidays, all in the name of public welfare.

2021 – a tipping point

In this respect, the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in Aquarius marks a tipping point. Positively, in 2021, we could find ways to support each other and be reunited again. We could use the power of Aquarian technology and science to create a better future for all.

However, if we focus only on data and statistics and insist on blindly following the Aquarian science, treating humans as unfeeling robots, we risk passing laws and engaging in behaviour that keep us divided and separate. We also risk sweeping away cherished civil liberties and hard-won human rights such as freedom of speech; freedom of choice; the right to privacy; freedom of movement and the right to protest and disagree with those in authority.

We need to be wary of getting carried away with enthusiasm for exciting new technologies and ideologies that promise a brighter future and more freedom, only to discover we have walked straight into a trap. Life has never been perfect and measurable and it never will be. This is a messy world and that’s what makes it special. In the race for a perfect set of statistics, let us never forget our human need for love and connection.

Uranus in Taurus – enforced growth & change

As Saturn begins his long journey through Aquarius this year, he forms a 90° angle or square aspect with mighty Uranus in earth sign Taurus. Squares in astrology equate to tension, stress and disruption. The Saturn-Uranus square will destroy any structure that is no longer fit for purpose.

The peak clashes between Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus will occur in February, June and December 2021, followed by a final clash in October 2022. And as Aquarius and Taurus are both fixed zodiac signs, neither will give way easily.

What is the clash about?

Revolutionary Uranus is all about freedom, change and new ideas, while conservative Saturn is all about structure, tradition and the practicalities of life. Clearly, we need a balance between these two energies. Without boundaries and limits, freedom can be taken too far, but with too much control, life cannot flourish, because creativity is stifled.

We’ve already seen that Saturn in Aquarius will be working on technological solutions to benefit humanity in 2021, even if this means curtailing personal freedom. Uranus, as ruler of Aquarius, will be following his own revolutionary agenda, which in Taurus is mostly to do with the practical and physical aspects of life – climate change, global warming, agriculture, food, money, security and health. Uranus in Taurus also champions the environment. The mess we currently in, is directly due to our lack of respect for planet Earth.

Given the dominant world issue in 2021 will continue to be the battle against coronavirus, against a backdrop of over-population, social inequality and climate change, I see the clash between Saturn and Uranus playing out as a battle between those who want to go back to the old way of doing things and those who want to use the current crisis as an opportunity to build a brand-new world. And of course, if there is a natural disaster or the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated, matters will be taken out of our hands.

Systemic overhaul

Clearly our systems need a total overhaul, but we need to look closely at who benefits from any changes being proposed. This is not the first time that data and statistics have been manipulated to create fear in order to introduce dubious or hasty solutions. For example, during the Saturn-Uranus square of 1975-77, a swine flu epidemic in the US led to a mass vaccination program that caused serious health problems for thousands, because it was rushed into use and not tested properly.

Whether any new system is better than the old will depend on us all being clear about what kind of future world we want to live in, and voting for it while we still can. Constant surveillance plus artificial intelligence, mandatory vaccines, a digital economy and universal credit is no recipe for freedom and happiness.

In whatever way the Saturn-Uranus clash plays out, we can expect radical change and disruption to the status quo.

What this means for you personally

On a personal level, 2021 is a good time to break away from old habits and patterns that have become restrictive and limiting. Seek out new perspectives; listen to alternative ideas; soften your resistance to change; check and challenge the facts; make up your own mind and refuse to buy into collective fear and panic. Those who follow the herd mentality will automatically block access to their intuition and inner wisdom.

The most difficult part of Saturn-Uranus alignments is dealing with their inevitable tension and stress. You may feel under pressure to change, but be unsure how to make this happen or in which direction to go. The keywords are flexibility and adaptability. Yoga, meditation, deep breathing, time in nature, rest and relaxation will help release the tension so you can see clearly. If you cannot change the direction of the wind, adjust your sails and let it guide you. (Sailor’s Proverb)

New moon in Capricorn

On 13th January we have a new moon in earth sign Capricorn with the sun and moon conjunct transformational Pluto. New moons are all about new beginnings. At this new moon we are called to take practical and concrete steps towards our visions and goals.

However, the road ahead is neither easy nor predictable, and optimism and certainty are in short supply. Rather than pushing down any feelings of exhaustion or futility, accept that sometimes things get tough and just do what you can each day to move forward. Capricorn is a no-nonsense sign and values practical results. Look around at all you have to be grateful for; practice patience and compassion and work with those around you, rather than going it alone.

Happy birthday Aquarius!

This year, from the 20th January to the 18th February the sun will travel through fixed air sign Aquarius, noted for its egalitarian nature, progressive ideas and humanitarian bent. Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac with keywords “I am different” and “I am detached”. Aquarians are both radical and immovable at the same time. They will often espouse a social or religious movement such as feminism, Buddhism, Communism or environmentalism and then remain committed to it for the rest of their lives.

Those born under the sign of the Water Bearer often look to the future and have fine minds and a higher vision for society. Many Aquarians excel in the areas of science, technology and politics. At best they use their cool-headed idealism to serve humanity. Negatively, Aquarians can be detached and aloof with a rebellious, judgmental or fanatical streak.

In medical astrology, Aquarius rules the calves, ankles and general circulation. When Aquarians are out of balance they can suffer from varicose veins, sprained ankles, irregularities of the heart action and fluid build-up. The Aquarian colours are turquoise, aqua and silver. Aquarius’s greatest lesson is to learn to care for and relate to individuals rather than groups.

The Aquarian new moon, on 12th February, marks the beginning of the Chinese Year of the Ox.

Full moon in Leo

As January draws to a close, on the 29th we have a full moon in fire sign Leo opposing the sun in Aquarius. Full moons are times of powerful energy when emotions run high and projects come to fruition. The Leo full moon is normally a time of celebration and joy, but this is no ordinary full moon. Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Uranus are ALL adding their different energies into the mix. This will result in a tense and unpredictable period. The advice at this full moon is to be flexible, expect the unexpected and keep your sense of humour! You never know what might happen…

Mercury retrograde

On the final day of January, communication planet Mercury slows down, turns retrograde and begins a three-week backward journey through Aquarius ending on 21st February. Mercury retrograde at best is a time for contemplation and reflection rather than pushing forward. A time to complete unfinished projects. A time to research and plan for the weeks and months ahead rather than taking immediate action.

When Mercury is retrograde it’s not unusual for things to go missing. We misunderstand each other; cars break down; we lose our phones; parcels go astray and other techie things stop working. If any of these things happen to you, take it as a sign to slow down and take care of unfinished business, personal or practical. The universe always has the last laugh!

Wishing all LivingNow readers a fulfilling, joyful and prosperous new year!

Article image details: Great conjunction of planets Jupiter and Saturn, with the four moons of Jupiter; Io, Europa, Callisto, and Ganymede. 3d rendering illustration by SN VFX, from Shutterstock.