2018 is a year of huge shifts as three of the slower moving planets, representing collective energies, change zodiac sign. Saturn moved into home sign Capricorn in late December; Uranus moves into Taurus in May and in April, the asteroid Chiron moved into fire sign Aries.

Chiron the centaur (a being who is half god and half horse) is often seen as an alchemist. In mythology he is often referred to as the ‘wounded healer’. Chiron’s orbit lies between Saturn (the last planet visible by the naked eye) and Uranus (the first non-visible planet) Symbolically, he acts as a link between the conscious and unconscious mind, and between the personal and collective experience. His role is to break up different forms of existence, disparate realities and diverse viewpoints and help put everything back together in a better and more holistic way.

With Chiron in warlike Aries (2018-2027) the process is one of fighting for new and creative ways of healing nature, including human nature. Chiron in Aries could symbolise a time of recognition about the wounding of the Earth and a renewed passion and willingness to fight for the survival and healing of our planet.

It is no coincidence that our principal day of worship is called Sun-day. For thousands of years, carvings on temples, cave walls, monuments and artefacts have honoured the sun, bringer of warmth, security, life and light. Our ancestors personified the sun, worshipping it as the light of the world and saviour of mankind. The winter solstice, or the shortest day of the year, marked the death of the sun god. As the days grow shorter in the period leading up to the winter solstice, the sun appears to stop moving south or north (depending on which hemisphere you are in) and stays still for three days – 21st, 22nd and 23rd of June. This is the meaning of the word ‘sol-stice’ – sun standing still.

Each season has its innate beauty and magic, and winter is no different. For people all over the world, from the ancient Egyptians and Celts to the Hopi and Mayans, midwinter has always been a time of ritual, reflection, and renewal. A time to feed the spirit and nurture the soul. A time to pause and rest before moving forward again with renewed faith and hope for the future. Instead of fleeing from the cold and shivering or complaining about the weather, consider how a celebration of midwinter and its place in the eternal cycle of life could help you reconnect with nature, family, friends and the things that matter most.

Seven top tips for a warming winter solstice

Dress warmly and visit a place in nature that has special meaning for you – a park, paddock or beach; a hilltop or mountain retreat; a favourite tree or even your own back yard. Lie down, close your eyes, relax and listen to the sounds around you, letting your troubles and woes sink into the ground below. Feel the strength of the earth supporting your body and tune into the slower, quiet rhythms of the season.

Watch the sun rise or set from the warmth of home while meditating or breathing deeply. G ive thanks for both darkness and light.

Write a poem or song about midwinter and read or sing it out loud.

Sharing food is particularly meaningful in midwinter as it represents faith in the return of the sun and the harvest. Prepare a simple meal from organic winter produce and invite family and friends.

Silence is another beautiful way to mark the solstice. Reflect upon the stillness of the day by cultivating stillness in yourself. Consider an hour of silence on the day of the solstice (21 st June) or build a circle of candlelight and meditate with others.

Take a walk through the bush or your local neighbourhood and collect winter evergreens, feathers, pebbles or other objects. Make a wreath for your front door or create an altar in your back yard.

Throw the I Ching or pick a tarot card or rune and write down your dreams for coming months.

May & June moon calendar

Launch projects at the new moon, bring them to completion in the period from just before the full moon to the third quarter phase and wind them down and reflect on developments in the week before the next new moon. Important events such as parties, conferences, and weddings are best held close to the full moon or when the moon is in the same sign as your star sign.

MAY

Date Sign Element Moon phase 1st-2nd Scorpio Water 2nd-4th Sagittarius Fire 4th-7th Capricorn Earth 7th-9th Aquarius Air Third quarter 9th-11th Pisces Water 11th-14th Aries Fire 14th-16th Taurus Earth New moon 15th 16th-18th Gemini Air 18th-20th Cancer Water 20th-22nd Leo Fire Sun in Gemini 21st 22nd-24th Virgo Earth First quarter 24th-26th Libra Air 26th-29th Scorpio Water 29th-31st Sagittarius Fire Full moon 30th 31st-3rd Capricorn Earth

JUNE

Date Sign Element Moon Phase 31st-3rd Capricorn Earth 3rd-5th Aquarius Air 5th-8th Pisces Water Third quarter 8th-10th Aries Fire 10th-12th Taurus Earth 12th-14th Gemini Air New moon 14th 14th-16th Cancer Water 16th-18th Leo Fire 18th-20th Virgo Earth First quarter 21st-23rd Libra Air Sun in Cancer 21st 23rd-25th Scorpio Water 25th-28th Sagittarius Fire 28th-30th Capricorn Earth Full moon 30th-3rd Aquarius Air

