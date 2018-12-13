For 2019 we can look forward to a year of abundance, growth, wisdom, freedom and optimism, according to both Chinese and Western astrology

Jupiter in Sagittarius – expand your horizons

If you’re an astrology buff, you’ll know that lucky and bountiful Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, recently entered Sagittarius for a year-long stint. Jupiter is the ruler of Sagittarius and very much at home in this exuberant fire sign. It offers the gifts of abundance, growth, wisdom, freedom and optimism. Jupiter is the student, the seeker, the explorer and adventurer, always on an exciting quest. Jupiter in Sagittarius says: “I know what amazing things you’re capable of and I’ll fill you with the courage, confidence and faith to get started!”

Throughout 2019, visions of a brighter future are likely to abound both personally and globally, coupled with the urge to create a more moral, ethical and tolerant world. There will be a strong desire to improve our personal circumstances; travel and expand our horizons and learn and grow through contact with other cultures. However, with Jupiter clashing with spiritual Neptune three times during 2019, many will question their beliefs, especially those who have lost faith in traditional religions. And with all that optimism and exuberance, we can expect an increase in gambling and speculative activities.

So keep your head screwed on when chasing rainbows!

As Jupiter spends one year in each zodiac sign, the last time Jupiter was in Sagittarius was 12 years ago (November 2006 to December 2007). Prior to that, it was 24 years ago (December 1994 to January 1996). Look back to those periods and see if you can see a theme emerging. How did you expand your horizons back then? What new things did you learn or do? The answers will give you an idea of what’s in store for you over the coming year. They will also inform how the choices you make now will impact on your future dreams and goals.

JUPITER’S POT OF GOLD IN 2019 ARIES LEO SAGITTARIUS Good fortune through travel, adventure, study and expanded consciousness Good fortune through fun, romance, creativity and pleasure Good fortune via vibrant health and ability to pursue personal dreams and goals TAURUS VIRGO CAPRICORN Good fortune through investments, inheritances and joint ventures Good fortune through home life, property and close family Good fortune through service, solitude and spiritual activities GEMINI LIBRA AQUARIUS Good fortune through personal and business relationships Good fortune through all forms of communication and local community Good fortune via friends, social life a nd networking CANCER SCORPIO PISCES Good fortune through balanced lifestyle and putting your affairs in order Good fortune through increased income and material possessions Good fortune in career and professional advancement

North node in Cancer – work less – love more

Another important cosmic happening affecting us all for the next year and a half is the recent shift of the karmic north node into water sign Cancer. Cancer is all about home, family, security, safety, nurturing, food, and Mother Earth. With the north node in Cancer, that’s what we’ll be attracted to on a collective level.

Cancer’s opposite sign, Capricorn, is all about hard work, duty, responsibility and the institutions of society such as government, banks, tax offices and the police force. The challenge when working with the Cancer-Capricorn polarity is to create new social structures (Capricorn). This need to support families, communities and individuals by fostering a sense of love, safety and belonging (Cancer).

Cancer is the archetype of the loving, caring, kind-hearted mother – the Empress in the tarot deck.

Capricorn is the responsible, dutiful, hard-working father or Emperor in the tarot. Many of us have forgotten that the main reason we work for money (Capricorn) is to meet our Cancer needs. These include food, security, family, love and belonging. Instead, work has become an end in itself – an activity that fills our days with everything else crammed in around it. Ask yourself who decided it’s normal and desirable to spend 40-50 hours a week for 40-50 years getting up in the morning to work hard on our jobs and careers?

With the north node in Cancer many will decide to work less, leave unsatisfying jobs and cut down on spending. Many will choose to instead prioritise simple, pleasurable and nurturing times with friends and family.

Get grounded!

The first time I heard the term ‘I feel grounded’ was in a yoga class in 1987, during morning sharing. I had no idea what it meant. Down to earth… practical… organised? We were all sitting in a circle on our yoga mats… on the ground. Being a word lover, I also wondered what the opposite of feeling grounded might be. I learned all about that as my spiritual journey progressed!

Now I know that feeling grounded means being present in your body. It means connecting with the earth and feeling peaceful, centred and balanced no matter what is going on around you. Groundedness is one of the main themes for 2019. The year opens with a Sun-Saturn conjunction in earth sign Capricorn. This is followed by the first of three eclipses also in Capricorn. Sprinkle in a dose of Pluto and the South Node in Capricorn, and then follow it up with Uranus in Taurus from March onwards. It doesn’t get much more grounded than that!

Capricorn and Taurus are not interested in rhetoric or PR spin; they are no-nonsense earth signs looking for tangible results.

But no matter what zodiac sign we are born under, 2019 is a year when we are called to be physical and practical

We are being called to live in our bodies and to be grounded and present.

This involves eating well; sleeping peacefully; connecting with the earth and with the animal and plant kingdom; appreciating sounds, tones, smells, colour and beauty, and celebrating and enjoying our amazing bodies, fellow humans and the world we live in.

On a global level, Saturn and Pluto’s journey through Capricorn reminds us of the limitations of the earth and urges us to live more sustainably. 2019 is a time of taking responsibility and sorting things out for ourselves, rather than waiting for someone else to do the dirty work or lead the way. It’s a year of getting serious about finances, about investment and debt and a year of planning for the future. It’s also a year of reaping what we have sown. Fortunately with Jupiter in optimistic Sagittarius throughout the year, we should be able to ground our dreams and visions. Jupiter will provide the inspiration and Saturn/Pluto will help us get the work done.

Chiron in Aries – fighting for peace

In mythology, Chiron the Centaur (half god and half horse) is often referred to as the ‘wounded healer’; a being who has learned to heal others through their own experience of pain. Chiron is the archetype of the broken one; the walking wounded or any character who has ever achieved immortality through suffering. In the eyes of Chiron, pain is a teacher and the gateway to initiation. It provides a healthy and unavoidable consequence of choosing to grow.

Symbolically, Chiron acts as a link between the conscious and unconscious mind. His orbit is between Saturn (the last planet visible with the naked eye) and Uranus (the first non-visible planet).

Chiron’s role is to heal through the pathways of mediation, reconciliation, compromise and acceptance

Recent celebrations marking the centenary of the end of WW1 (ironically dubbed ‘the war to end all wars’) have focused on the 40 million soldiers and civilians who lost their lives. But millions more have died in wars and conflicts since WW1. One would think in our modern, interconnected, multi-cultural world, it would be increasingly difficult and outmoded to see individuals from other nations, creeds and colours as enemies. But even as our religious and political leaders speak of the need for peace, tolerance and compassion, nationalist sentiment is rising. Self-righteousness is rampant and all over the world, wars are raging or brewing.

We should pay special heed to the lessons of WW1 – war and aggression never lead to healing.

With Chiron in warrior sign Aries from now until 2027, we will increasingly recognise the true impact of war and its futility. Hopefully there will be a renewed passion and willingness to fight for the survival and healing of our planet and its inhabitants via the pathways of Chiron – mediation, reconciliation, compromise and acceptance. Lest we forget.

If you were born with Chiron in Aries (1969-1977) you will have your ‘Chiron return’ over the next few years; an astrological event which always takes place around age 50. The Chiron return is one of life’s major milestones and is often associated with a healing crisis. Material pursuits become less important and there’s a greater respect for and focus on the spiritual and emotional sides of life.

LUNATION DATE ZODIAC SIGN ELEMENT THEME December new moon 7th Sagittarius fire Your brilliant ideas have merit, but refine them before acting on them! December full moon 23rd Cancer water Vision and action, heart and mind are all aligned. Proceed with confidence. January new moon 6th Capricorn earth A power-packed solar eclipse with six planets in Capricorn. Set your intentions for the year ahead. January full moon 21st Leo fire Have some fun, spend some cash, let your hair down, and embrace this full moon eclipse in Leo. February new moon 5th Aquarius air Ideas fly faster than the speed of light but avoid rushing into things or you may regret it. February full moon 20th Virgo earth Duty and responsibility are your main focus. Put your affairs in order. Hard work will pay off. March new moon 7th Pisces water Spirituality, creativity, dreaming, meditation, music, poetry… or maybe a bottle of wine? March full moon 21st Libra air An excellent time to resolve conflicts and arguments. Deep healing is possible.

2019 – Year of the Earth Pig

The Chinese New Year falls on 5th February at the Aquarius new moon heralding the Year of the Earth Pig. The Pig occupies the 12th and final position in the Chinese zodiac and its keywords for 2019 are prosperity and success. 2019 is an auspicious year to make money or invest and also promises good fortune in love and friendship. Those born in the Year of the Pig (2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935, 1923) can expect a pleasant and productive year ahead, particularly with regard to finances.

For my part I’d like to wish all LivingNow readers a very happy new year and thank you for your ongoing support!

Lunar planning

The general advice with lunar planning is:

Launch projects two to three days after the new moon

Bring new projects to completion in the period from just before the full moon to a few days after the full moon

Wind down projects and reflect on developments in the week before the next new moon

Each lunar cycle has a slightly different theme. I’ve listed these in the table to help you make the most of the lunar energies.

