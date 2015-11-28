Stellar Stuff – 1st – 15th December 2015

Now the ISIL terrorists have struck again in Beirut where 43 people died in a double suicide attack on the 12th November. A day later 132 people were killed and hundreds injured in a series of brutal massacres in Paris. With Moon in Sagittarius ruling the Cancer Ascendant in the first strike chart (9.20 pm on 13/11/15 at the Paris football stadium) the Parisian victims were all killed in places of pleasure and enjoyment

Saturn in Sagittarius – Beirut & Paris in Mourning

We have reached a threshold in human history. From now on morality must either be all-inclusive or it becomes immoral. A new appreciation for precepts based on a universal sense of belonging is fast gaining ground…. In our world there is no more room for outsiders. And our sense of belonging must include not only humans, but animals, plants, and all the inanimate furniture of our Earth Household.David Steindl-Rast

Saturn the great karmic teacher spends approximately two and half years in each zodiac sign highlighting the benefits and flaws of that sign and teaching us how to better integrate this energy into our lives. Saturn moved into Sagittarius on Christmas Eve last year and in the January Stargazer column I wrote: “Fundamentalist religious beliefs and religious fanaticism tend to rear their head with Saturn in Sagittarius. People are prepared to die for a cause noble or otherwise …The fight against Muslim extremists is bound to escalate in the aftermath of the recent Sydney siege and Pakistan massacre with the Pakistani and Australian governments taking a new hard stand to protect their citizens….On the positive side, Saturn in Sagittarius will make people examine their core beliefs paving the way for positive change and acceptance of difference.” (Sagittarius themes include belief systems, religion, travel, foreign cultures/countries and international affairs

Two weeks later we had the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris and now the ISIL terrorists have struck again in Beirut where 43 people died in a double suicide attack on the 12th November. A day later 132 people were killed and hundreds injured in a series of brutal massacres in Paris. With Moon in Sagittarius ruling the Cancer Ascendant in the first strike chart (9.20 pm on 13/11/15 at the Paris football stadium) the Parisian victims were all killed in places of pleasure and enjoyment – at concerts, football games and in restaurants – while in Beirut, formerly known as the Paris of the Middle East, those slaughtered were simply going about their daily business.

Our initial reaction to such tragedies is horror and disbelief; then compassion and fear; then a sense of shared vulnerability which can lead to anger, hate and desire for revenge. Of course this is exactly the reaction that those who spread terror are looking for. Australian journalist Waleed Aly has referred to the Islamic State (ISIL) as The Mouse that Roars, meaning that ISIL appears far bigger and more dangerous than it actually is. He believes that their strategy is to split the world into two camps and create World War III. If they can make Muslims the enemy of the West, then Muslims in France, Europe, America and here in Australia will have nowhere to turn but to ISIL.

Putting aside for a moment the suffering of those affected by these terrorist attacks, we could say that the events in Paris (more so than in Beirut) have forced those living in ‘the West’ to pay far more attention to thisMouse that Roars. After all in Syria where ISIL’s presence has resulted in a culture of terror, daily death tolls comparable to those of the Paris attack are far from rare, and while they elicit sympathy, they certainly don’t attract the same worldwide condemnation or detailed media coverage. I believe the Paris attacks mark the tipping point – the moment when the West will unanimously decide to combine its forces to defeat ISIL.

With Saturn in Sagittarius we have the opportunity to change our core beliefs, accept difference and fight for truth, freedom and justice. Will we simply allow our governments to meet violence and hatred with more violence and hatred as ISIL hopes; or will we as individuals stand alongside our fellow world citizens, regardless of their religious, ethnic or cultural backgrounds, and courageously work towards peace, justice and inclusiveness for all?

December Planetary Shifts

Relationship planet Venus moves into passionate and sensual Scorpio on the 5th December and remains there for the rest of the month. Positively this is a great time to declare your love, deepen your relationship or simply get in touch with your emotions. However watch out for jealous outbursts or unreasonable or manipulative behaviour, especially with those close to you.

If you’re planning a social event, the first week of December looks good with both Sun and Mercury in Sagittarius – conversation will flow fast and your guests will happily entertain themselves. Mercury moves into practical Capricorn on the 10th for the rest of December helping you make plans for the festive season and tackle all those tasks on the ‘to do’ list.

The December new moon is on the 11th in fire sign Sagittarius – watch out for over-indulgence with a challenging angle between the Sun, New Moon and Jupiter, planet of excess! On the other hand, maybe some excess is exactly what you need…

December Moon Calendar

Launch projects at the New Moon, bring them to completion in the period from just before the Full Moon to the Third Quarter phase and wind them down and reflect on developments in the week before the next New Moon. Important events such as parties, conferences and weddings are best held close to the Full Moon or when the Moon is in the same sign as your Sun (or Star) sign.

Date Sign Element Moon Phase 1st-2nd Leo Fire 2nd-5th Virgo Earth Third Quarter 5th-7th Libra Air 7th-10th Scorpio Water 10th-12th Sagittarius Fire New Moon 11th 12th-15th Capricorn Earth 15th-17th Aquarius Air

