Stunning delivery of the Cold Song from Purcell’s King Arthur

We were just about blown away by Max Riebl’s rendition. As a countertenor his voice was perfect for the cutting temperature portrayal and the sharp angst of Cold.

The Melbourne audience at the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra concert ‘Thomas Tallis’ England’ on Saturday night thought the same way, if the intensity and length of the applause can be taken as a measure.

The whole concert was absolutely beautiful and quite heart-opening, culminating in Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis, another audience hot favourite, and rightly so.

Thomas Tallis made such an impact on music over his long life from about 1505 to 1585 – a true gift to all music lovers since then. The fascinating printed program tells us Tallis died in the year that chocolate was made commercially available in Europe. One can only hope he had a rewarding taste before dying peacefully in his London home. If you are in Sydney, then lucky you. There are four more concerts: Wednesday, 28th February 7pm; Friday 2nd March, 7pm; Saturday 3rd March 2pm and 7pm. https://www.brandenburg.com.au/concerts/2018/thomas-tallis-england/?promo=2410&utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2018TallisSaleseDM4(MELB)&utm_content=version_A