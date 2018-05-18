Are you feeling stressed to the max? Wanting to slow down but don’t know how?

Remember when you were little and you would be doing one thing at a time – be it drawing a picture, making a block house, or playing with a doll or train?

Remember how much you enjoyed being completely absorbed by doing just one thing?

That’s what mindfulness is – being present and focused on what is in front of you. There are many ways of doing that. Tea mindfulness is a great way to take care of yourself without complicated steps.

You can do it anywhere, and just five minutes is all it needs.

To practise tea mindfulness, I use leaf tea.

It helps a multi-tasker like me to slow down.

I must admit, though, that my version of mindfulness is less slow than some others. Mindfulness eating and drinking, I have come across as well, which takes very conscious presence in biting, smelling and eating every bit of the food and savouring its texture.

I am a bit impatient; so my tea mindfulness exercise is shorter – but I love it.

Because it is shorter, I slip it into my breakfast routine while getting my girls ready for school. I do it midday over lunch, and I try to do that every Monday night when I ‘schedule’ a time to connect with my hubby.

Let’s do it…

First choose a tea that tickles your heart at this moment.

Open the canister, and have a smell of it.

Smile.

Give yourself thanks for taking time to have a micro ‘me’ time.

Spoon out the tea and observe it going into the teapot / tea infuser.

Boil water. Pour water onto the tea leaves.

Observe the steam for a moment.

Take a deep breath.

Envelop yourself in the aroma for a second or two.

Smile.

When the tea is ready, pour it with a smile.

Tell yourself that you are ready for a nice cup of tea.

When you drink it, let the tea slowly warm your throat and your chest.

Take a sip and give yourself permission to relax – even for just a minute.

Drink the tea without phone, computer or anything else.

Just let the tea monopolise you for ONE WHOLE MINUTE – or till you are done drinking the tea.

No rush.

Just look out of the window.

Smile.

Be in wonderment of how little tiny leaves can give you such joy.

And be grateful.

About the author Salina Hainzl Salina Hainzl owns a leaf tea specialist shop in Sydney and online, and is also a business mentor. Salina is also the author of eight Australian tea guides and the creator of the Creativity Summit 2017 and co-creator of the Mums in Business Summit 2017.