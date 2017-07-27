TEDx Youth, Sydney 2017

Inspiring young people with ideas worth spreading: [email protected] returns for fourth year.

TEDxSydney is thrilled to announce [email protected] will return for a fourth year on Wednesday 6 September 2017. Made by young people, for young people with the eyes and ears of the world in mind, [email protected] is a platform for ideas worth spreading. The event, designed for young changemakers, thinkers, innovators, activists, and entrepreneurs between the ages of 16 and 26, covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — but all with a Youth focus.

This leading platform for the propagation of young people’s ideas, innovation and creativity is curated by a team of young volunteers, with mentorship and guidance from the broader TEDxSydney team.

[email protected] provides a unique opportunity for young people to meet and make a positive impact and difference in our community. Following successful events in the past at Museum Of Contemporary Art and Sydney Opera House, this year [email protected] will be moving to a new home at Sydney Town Hall for a full-day event.

Fenella Kernebone, TEDxSydney’s Head of Curation, says “TEDx events are all about providing a platform for ideas worth sharing, whether these are academic, artistic or political and this is nowhere more important than amongst the young. [email protected] offers a stage for the inspiring thinkers of tomorrow’s generation with each of our speakers and performers sharing unique perspectives and ideas.”

The [email protected] event is part of an ongoing partnership with Sydney University, which is this year on board as Principal Partner of the event. “At the University of Sydney we encourage our students to develop the confidence and ability to think critically, collaborate productively, and to influence the world” says Dr Michael Spence, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Sydney University. “The world is changing. The future depends on the exploration of fresh and diverse perspectives, and nurturing the talent and courage of our young people. That is why our partnership with [email protected] is a perfect match — we share a belief in the power of education and in providing a platform for young people to truly find their voice and make a difference.”

This first announcement features a broad range of speakers, performers and artists, all aged under 31, including a child genius mathematician, a microbiologist tackling antibiotic-resistant superbugs and a sex worker advocating for feminist rights.

The theme for [email protected] 2017 is ‘Shifting The Future’ and includes talks and performances from:

– with special guest the creative team behind SBS presenter Lee Lin Chin’s comedic alter ego and viral smash Maria Tran – martial artist, actor, filmmaker and screen fight coordinator has kicked many asses in international action movies including legend Roger Corman’s Fist of the Dragon

– young mathematician, who at the age of 17 developed a groundbreaking theorem that took the global scientific community by storm Nural Cokcetin – microbiology research scientist developing new treatments to combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs

– entrepreneur and founder of fintech company, Afterpay, that went public on the Australian Stock Exchange in 2016 Joe Carbone – performer and parkour specialist

– climate change activist, sustainable farming advocate and 2017 NSW Finalist for Young Australian of the Year Tilly Lawless – queer, Sydney-based sex worker who argues that sex worker rights are integral to the feminist movement

– Chinese-Australian artist with a deep passion for cinema horror as an art form Emily Wurramara – young Indigenous musician and seasoned performer who sings in both English and Anindilyakwa, her original language

– rising Melbourne beat maker, guitarist and vocalist who has drawn comparisons to fellow sample-fiends The Avalanches Dauntless Movement Crew (DMC) – movement based team which combines art forms such as tricking, b-boying (breakdancing), parkour, acrobatics, circus stunts and fire tricks

More speakers and performers will be announced in the lead up to the event.

