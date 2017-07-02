The history of the future: Nikola Tesla

Does the name Nikola Tesla sound familiar? His inventions affected the development of modern technology, yet few know much about his incredible life and achievements.

“The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all previous centuries of its existence.” [Nikola Tesla]

Erased from history

The name Nikola Tesla – one of the greatest scientists of all time – you will neither find in textbooks in the United States, where he spent most of his creative life, nor in the syllabus at universities in the Western world. Why? We have the Tesla electric car, but almost nobody I’ve spoken with in Australia, America, or Western Europe, knows where that ‘strange name’ for this new car came from. How can this be?

Arguably Tesla’s inventions have affected the development of modern technology and improved human life more than those of any other scientist in history. It is thanks to his work that we now have radio, remote control, AC induction motors, robotics, lasers, X-rays, radar, the Tesla coil, the disk-turbine rotary engine, magnifying transmitters, and many other inventions now commonplace in our modern world.

So why is such an important figure in history not publicly heralded as such?

Limitless free energy

The reason is that Tesla invented wireless communications and limitless free energy. These two inventions are inextricably linked, as they prompted the power elite to do everything possible to discredit Tesla and remove his name from history.

In 1900 banker J.P. Morgan financed Tesla with $150,000 to build a tower that would use the natural frequencies of our universe to transmit wireless power and a wide range of information communicated through images, voice messages, and text. This represented the world’s first wireless communication, or internet. However, when Morgan realised that Tesla was dedicated to empowering people to have electric power virtually free of charge everywhere around the globe and to receive and transmit data through a world wide web, he immediately stopped backing this project. Free energy? No way! Where was the financial benefit if energy could not be metered and charged for? That would effectively remove the power from Morgan and the others who were in control. Tesla’s laboratory was burned to the ground.

An enigma

During his life, Tesla worked with terrestrial stationary waves, non-Hertzian waves (which we now call Tesla waves), and radiant energy. At that time all these waves were unknown in physics. These energies, and how they could be used, are still an enigma for contemporary science. There are many of Tesla’s inventions that have not been realised up to the present day. At least not in the way he intended for them to be used.

In 1920 Tesla announced in the Syracuse Herald (California) that he had found how to “make fertile land out of deserts, and create lakes and rivers” almost without any effort. Then in December, 1892, Tesla published a paper entitled, ‘On The Dissipation of the Electrical Energy of the Hertz Resonator’. Here he wrote that his new transformer did not operate on magnetic/electric field induction, but in an entirely new domain of physics, under entirely new rules, which he referred to as “dynamic electro-static forces”. In this article he describes a self-activating machine that would draw power from the ambient medium (the air surrounding it); a fuel-less generator.

Electrical car

In the Dallas Morning News it was announced in 1931 that Tesla had modified a Pierce-Arrow automobile. He exchanged the petrol engine with an AC motor, added an antenna, and the car was running up to 140km per hour using the “electrical energy that was harnessed from thin air. [The car ran from] the infinite and free energy source producing absolutely zero emissions”.

In 1933, in an article for New York American, titled ‘Device to Harness Cosmic Energy Claimed by Tesla’ he stated,“This new power for the driving of the world’s machinery will be derived from the energy which operates the universe, the cosmic energy, whose central source for the Earth is the Sun and which is everywhere present in unlimited quantities”. Tesla was talking about energy from the ‘active medium’ and he was absolutely convinced when he stated,“Electric power is everywhere present in unlimited quantities and can drive the world’s machinery without the need of coal, oil, gas, or any other of the common fuels”.

Imagine the world

“The desire that guides me in all I do is the desire to harness the forces of nature to the service of mankind.” [Nikola Tesla]

Could you imagine how our world would look if we could use the benefits of Tesla’s inventions? Mankind could have freed itself from the slavery and stranglehold of Big Oil. Our planet might now be a haven with no pollution in the air, water, and soil. We would have no use for atomic energy, which is highly dangerous and polluting. (Tesla stood against the use of atomic energy, protesting that by using it we were breaking the laws of nature.) In the remote villages of Africa, Asia, and everywhere on Earth, people would have free electrical power and free information. This would empower the development of human intelligence and knowledge, as well as drastically reducing famine and disease.

I also believe that the main advantage of this world would be a fundamentally different value system, and a subsequent elevation of our frequency of consciousness. The human race would not be controlled by a totally fictitious value called ‘money’. With prosperity and education available to everybody there would be less incentive for wars. “Peace can only come as a natural consequence of universal enlightenment and merging of races”, Tesla said. Imagine how different this world would be had more listened to this great man.

A short biography of Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla was born in 1856 in Smiljan, in the country that was ruled by the Austro-Hungarian monarchy (now Croatia). His father was a Serbian Orthodox Church clergyman. Tesla studied engineering at the Austrian Polytechnic School. By 1881 he was working as an electrical engineer in Budapest. In 1882 he accepted a position with the Continental Edison Company, which had recently been started in Paris. In 1884 he migrated to the United States.

Alliances

For a short time he worked for Thomas Edison. But soon he established his own laboratory and formed an alliance with George Westinghouse, who bought polyphase patents for $1 million plus royalty.

Together with Westinghouse, he was engaged in a struggle against Edison to convince the public of the efficiency and safety of AC over DC power. They succeeded in getting alternating current accepted as the electric power system worldwide. The conflict with Edison almost brought Westinghouse to bankruptcy. That is why Tesla tore up his contract with Westinghouse that was worth billions of dollars.

Nikola Tesla was lifted to celebrity status comparable to Edison’s, as the media promoted him along with the expanding electric power industry. For many years he was the most popular scientist of his time. Yet Tesla died in New York City on 7th January, 1943, penniless. Upon Tesla’s death the United States government moved into his laboratory and apartment in the hotel where he lived, and confiscated all of his scientific research. All of Tesla’s inventions were kept secret for years. Finally, in 1951, in accordance with Tesla’s last will and testament, his heritage was moved to Belgrade, Serbia, where it is now, in the Nikola Tesla Museum. It would not be surprising if there were some inventions that were never made available to the public, nor reached Tesla’s Museum in Belgrade.

Now is the future

In recent years there has been a resurgence of interest in Nikola Tesla. More and more scientists around the world are inspired by his work and trying to understand his principles and his way of thinking. The problem is that Tesla did not need to write or draw much; he was doing everything in his head.

Here is how he explained his method: “I do not rush into actual work. When I get an idea, I start at once building it up in my imagination. I change the construction, make improvements and operate the device in my mind. It is absolutely immaterial to me whether I run my turbine in my thought or test it in my shop. I even note if it is out of balance”. That is why there were not many detailed drawings and calculations left behind by him. Margaret Cheney, one of his biographers, said that Tesla was the “man out of time”.

Humanity was not yet ready for his genius perspective and understanding of the universe and us within it. Now is the time of awakening, the metamorphosis of the human kind, and the elevation of the human consciousness frequency.

“I will work for the present no more. I am working for the future!”, said Tesla to journalists at a press conference in New York City. Now is the time when humanity is ready. Now is the future!

The above is adapted from the book Tesla Metamorphosis – Heal and Evolve, by Anya Petrovic

About the author Anya Petrovic Anya Petrovic is the founder of Tesla Metamorphosis and a teacher, author, and speaker. She has completed post-graduate studies at the Australian College of Applied Psychology and won prizes for her poetry and for scientific work in literature. Now Anya travels the world to teach seminars and give lectures. www.TeslaMetamorphosis.com