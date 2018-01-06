How processing my mother’s death brought me into closer connection with eternal bliss.

Death, just like life, can creep up slowly or sock you right in the face. And so it was with me last Saturday. Just before six in the morning, I got a call. While the number was not familiar, it was recognisable as an Indian number. My stomach lurched. A call at this time could only mean bad news. And it was. My cousin was calling to say my mother – my rock – was no more.

The tears came of course, and with them a sense of overwhelming guilt, that I had ignored my father’s warning.

You see, my mother had been in hospital for two weeks. When I asked if I should fly over, my sister, aunt, brother, all assured me there was no emergency and that she was improving. In fact, she had improved so much that she was going to be discharged from hospital. Once home, however, she had difficulty moving independently and looking after herself. Having seen my father bedridden for years before passing, the thought of my mother going through the same was unbearable. There was this niggling thought at the back of my mind. What if Mum did not improve but became invalid? How would she cope?