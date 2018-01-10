A description of the plants that Dan enjoys in his summer garden.

I was standing under the weeping apricot centre stage in my garden, trying to get relief from the hot s un that had decided to declare vengeance on any poor soul that came within its reach. A light breeze passed over my face and I began to cool quickly under the shade of the tree’s branches. I could hear the seed heads of the Poa Labillardieri gently sway and fold. I watched as the grasses brushed up against the bright red scarlet of Monarda Didyma and fluorescent blue flowers of Salvia Uliginosa which look fantastic this time of year. I could see the bees busily collect their share of pollen on the large bronze fennel heads. I enjoy their presence in the garden and make sure I do as little as possible to disturb them when they are working.

The bees love Agastache Rugosa and I have both the white and purple varieties in my garden for flowers and scent; it also self-seeds rapidly each year and I am able to gather large amounts of seedlings for work and also friends. I watch as the unruly butterflies flutter from one plant to the next as if they have no direction of purpose to their journey; they take turns in crossing from my garden to the wildflowers in the meadow across the road and back again. The smell of mint gently swirls around the gardens edges brought on by the Nepeta and the soft green foliage of the Agastache. My Lepechinia Salviae also has an amazing scent but is best smelled when the leaf is crushed between your fingers.

Across to the left side of the garden, the pink heads of the Sedum Autumn Joy are starting to reach full height like chubby little cauliflowers. I prefer not to use them too much in my garden and will slowly reduce their numbers over the next two seasons, as they have become somewhat of a cliché through overuse in the plant world.

My favourite plant in the garden would have to be the Melianthus Major. Its smooth rubbery-like leaves go so well with almost any plant it sits with. It also provides an excellent variance in the garden and the leaves smell like peanut butter. Supported on strong blue erect stems, the tall golden pinkish hue of the Macleaya Cordata flowers glisten brightly; its large, blue, fig-shaped leaves provide contrast and body within the garden, and it makes me feel welcome every time I see it.

About the author Dan Thomas Dan Thomas is a garden designer from the southern highlands NSW. He likes to provide his readers with insight, enthusiasm, humour and passion for all things gardening and design.