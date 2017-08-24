Is it time for radical shifts?

LivingNow is proud to be partnering with contributor Catherine Plano on her upcoming Radical Shifts Summit and are pleased to be sharing it with our community.

Would you like the chance to be mentored by the world’s leading international thought leaders, authors, speakers, and changemakers? People including Danielle LaPorte, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Gordana Biernat, Dr. Joe Vitale, and Dr. John Demartini, just to name a few?

AND they will come to your home, office, cafeteria, or a place you feel the most inspired and comfortable (how good is that?).

AND they will share with you their secret formulas, routines, recipes, and ways to have a huge breakthrough and make a positive lasting Radical Shift in your life…for free.

Excited?

So are we!

Join the Radical Shifts Online Summit to biohack your programming and rewire the way you think.

When? October 9th to 16th 2017.

More about the Radical Shifts Summit:



The summit will be 8 powerful days with 16 experts and international thought leaders all focused on teaching you how to achieve lasting positive transformation and tune into a mindset of abundance and empower your life. All you need to do is sign up for the FREE summit and you’ll receive two expert videos in to your mailbox for 8 days.

The host for this event, Catherine Plano is an international keynote speaker and executive coach, leadership development professional and over the last two decades she has been working with renowned companies and touching 100,000 lives through spiritual and mental reinvention.

