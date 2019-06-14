Top 5-day spa treatments at 5-star luxury hotels

Five-star luxury hotels are a wonderful experience, particularly when day spa treatments are involved!

Immersing yourself in the lap of luxury also means indulging in supreme spa treatments that restore, refresh and rejuvenate mind, body and spirit. Hotels.com offers an aspirational range of accommodation, including five-star options at all destinations. These include availing yourself of in-house day spas that equally befit the first-class experience.

We have selected five of the top treatments at some of Australia’s finest luxury hotels for you:

When staying at the top end of town in the Melbourne CBD, the five-star Grand Hyatt also offers guests full-service day spa treatments that are designed to invigorate the senses. After relaxing in the heated indoor pool and spa baths, you can indulge in a range of head-to-toe massages, full-body exfoliation and skin-glowing facials that will leave you floating on Cloud Nine.

Opulence, location and elegance define the QT Sydney experience. This exquisitely appointed luxury hotel also provides a full-service spa, offering a range of restorative treatments. Choose from relaxing massages, foot treatments, full-body scrubs, a range of 60-minute or 30-minute facials and so much more to restore your inner and outer glow.

The five-star Westin is the epitome of understated luxury. This beautifully appointed and centrally located hotel also offers a full-service spa that provides every blissful face-and-body treatment imaginable. Every selection on the day spa menu is designed to refresh and rejuvenate body and mind.

This premium-luxury five-star hotel offers spectacular beachfront views and contemporary styling to astound the senses. The full-service day spa also extends the VIP treatment in a range of deluxe massage, facial, manicure and pedicure options. You will leave feeling as sparkling as your Gold Coast surroundings.

The five-star Langham Hotel is the ultimate in luxurious grandeur. It boasts Yarra River and city skyline views and food and wine-loving pleasures. This landmark Melbourne establishment is also renowned for its supreme day spa, which provides the cream of full-body, facial and beauty treatments that will have you feeling like the queen of the Southbank scene.

Are you ready for a touch of luxury?