Which Forex brokers in Australia are at the top of their game right now?

If you want to get into the trading market, you should know that you have to tread very carefully and choose your Forex broker wisely.

A simple mistake can mark the end of your trading career – before it even starts! Or before you even make some profit. This is why, before you look into stocks and crypto, for example, it is highly recommended that you compare Forex brokers based in Australia and determine which one is best for you!

To help you make a good choice, we prepared an article showcasing the top Forex brokers of Australia at the moment. Let’s find out who they are!

Pepperstone

According to multiple sources and rating websites, Pepperstone is one of the best Forex brokers in Australia, with more than just a couple of awards won!

This is because the people behind Pepperstone managed to design a very user-friendly and intuitive platform, making it perfect for both new and veteran traders. On top of that, they also worked on implementing new technology that would help traders better interact with the broker and the platform.

Think Markets

Not many traders know about Think Markets, mainly because this particular broker is focused more on customer service. To facilitate that, the platform comes with three different levels of account.

Naturally, each type has a different price and unlocks several benefits that traders may want. This includes improved customer service, as mentioned above. Excitingly, the basic account is commission-free and, therefore, you can try easily try Think Markets!

City Index

City Index gained its great reputation due to the sheer amount/variety of trading options that they offer to their traders. Other Forex brokers may not be able to provide you with what City Index can. So you may want to give it a shot if you want to expand your trading portfolio.

This also means that you can dive into unexplored markets and save some shares for when they explode!

FXCM

The last entry on our list is a Forex broker known for its automation. As you may know, some brokers offer their traders the ability to use automated bots when trading, in order to be more efficient.

These bots execute trades based on criteria that you set. This allows you to participate in a vast number of trades in a short period of time. Thereby, increasing your profits!

The bottom line

In short, if you want to start trading and need a platform to ease your entry into the amazing world of trading, these are the platforms that you should definitely keep an eye on. And even test them, if you can!

As mentioned above, they are Australia’s best, and are backed by their reputation, countless positive reviews, not to mention trust!

However, don’t think that veterans or experienced traders should search for other platforms. Those we just mentioned come with a variety of trading options that fit all types of traders. Even those that like to use automation!