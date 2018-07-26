Life-Space Probiotics is celebrating the release of its latest probiotic ‘Immune Support’ just in time for the winter months in Australia.

With winter under way, now is the ideal time to help support your immune system health.

To mark the launch of its new products, Immune Support Probiotic and Children Immune Support Probiotic, Life-Space has two “Winter Warmer” packs to give away, valued at $250 each! Wonderful!

Each pack contains an $80 Life-Space voucher; a T2 Tea bundle, featuring a T12 pack and a Tea for 1 set; The Healthy Life by Jessica Sepel; The Happy Gut by Reece Carter; and a Home Republic Casbah Throw from Adairs. So many lovely items!

To be in the running to win this prize pack, tell us, in 100 words or less:

How does LivingNow help you to keep yourself healthy? And which is your favourite health article in LivingNow this year?

You can tell us by emailing [email protected] – we will pick two winners from the responses that come in between now and 4pm Friday, August 10th 2018.

It’s great to share our tips for how to keep healthy; we’re looking forward to hearing yours!

Your words will be published, with your first name and suburb.

Write to us quickly, so that you get in before the Aug 10th deadline. We want everyone to have a great chance to get these great prizes.

So, to recap, Life-Space Probiotics are giving away prize packs made up of the following winter warmer gifts:

$80 Life-Space voucher – you get $80 to spend as you choose at www.lifespaceprobiotics.com

Adairs throw [Gorgeous!!! You can see it better in the pic here than the top image; but it’s the FEEL of it that’s truly lovely! :-)]

T2 winter bundle [Did you see the cute story on drinking tea that LivingNow ran recently?]

Jessica Sepel’s book The Healthy Life

book Reece Carter’s book The Happy Gut

Valued at $250 a pack!

For all health products, always read the label. Use only as directed. More details about what’s available from Life-Space can be seen at:

https://www.instagram.com/life.space.probiotics/

https://www.facebook.com/LifeSpaceProducts/