If a family is being encouraged to have a funeral shortly after a tragic accident I will always suggest they take their time and advise them that there is no hurry. In most instances it is in their interests to wait a few days before making any decisions. There is no law requiring a funeral to take place in the next week, or even the week after that. Families should know this, so they do not feel rushed into having a funeral sooner than they want.

Trends

I am concerned about a recent trend appearing where a funeral company representative often suggests and encourages a family to arrange a funeral quickly. I abhor this practice knowing that, in most instances, it may not be in the interests of the family and friends.

A state of extreme shock is usually the case in the event of a sudden death. Families often need time to recover from the initial blow/shockwave before any decisions are made.

Sadly, some funeral companies have their own agenda in these situations; they have quotas to meet. The funeral industry is a big industry with a bottom line that matters. A new emphasis has emerged in the funeral industry. Families are less often considered first. Now we tend to see that in most situations a business model takes precedence. Can the two goals work together simultaneously? Yes they can. When people work together within an atmosphere of trust and compassion, making the family the focus, it can still be profitable. Families always were the prime focus of a funeral and, thankfully some companies still maintain this approach.

Taking the time to research a funeral company is important for many reasons

It assists with a satisfying experience. The ownership of a company may not matter to some – but it will to many. Some families do want to know who actually owns the funeral company they are entrusting their loved one to. It is not always apparent or transparent – so make some enquiries. You might be shocked to learn that the once family-owned and run company is now owned by a much bigger conglomerate that may not appeal to you.