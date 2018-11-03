Vibrational medicine (also known as energy medicine) is the health care treatment of the ‘new age’. This article investigates where it comes from, what it means and how it works?

Scientists are helping to bridge the gap between traditional Western medicine and complementary therapies to help us understand the differences between the two. They are also helping health care professionals to work with both to create holistic healthcare treatment for their clients that address body, mind and spirit.

What is vibrational medicine?

Vibrational medicine is an approach to the diagnosis and treatment of illness based on the idea that we are all unique energy systems. Using this approach it is possible to diagnose different types of illnesses. This is based on knowledge of the different frequencies of energy that can be measured coming from the human body.

There are many examples of vibrating energy – sound, light, radio waves, x-rays and microwaves are some of them. Vibrational medicine takes into account all forms of vibrating energy that contribute to the human energy system. From the perspective of quantum physics the biochemical molecules that make up the physical body are also a form of vibrating energy.

It was Albert Einstein who came up with the famous E=mc2 theory which mathematically described how matter and energy are interrelated and interchangeable; that is to say that matter and energy are two different forms of the same thing. Cells contain molecules that are made up of even smaller components called atoms. Einstein’s theory was tested and proven at the atomic level. Therefore, at the atomic level the human body can be said to be composed of different types of vibrating energy.

The vibrational model

Our cells and organs are supported by a variety of specialised energy-distributing systems fed by nutrients and oxygen as well as a stream of life-force energy. This has long been acknowledged in Eastern healing, known as either qi or prana. This energy can be enhanced or inhibited by various factors. In vibrational medicine some of the acknowledged factors responsible for life force energy flow are; our emotions, our behaviours, the way we relate to others and our conscious awareness.

Our emotions in this model relate not just to neuro-chemical reactions in the limbic system of the brain. They are also influenced by a greater spiritual energy field. Consequently, our reactions to life’s events are not just recorded in our memory. Emotions also affect the seven major life energy centres of the body (chakras). They are responsible for our behavioural patterns, attitudes, thoughts and beliefs. They are also responsible for physiological problems associated with the nervous system which sends messages through the body via electrical signals.

Another aspect of the vibrational model of healing is the acknowledgment of the importance that spiritual energy plays. Spirit can be seen as a motivating force that animates the physical body. At the time of death it is said that our spirit moves on leaving behind the body. It is the physical body that allows the spirit inhabiting it to interact with other individuals, have meaningful relationships, learn and create. Therefore, it is these experiences and the direct effect they have on your physiology via their effect on life force energy that are the main focus of vibrational healing. The two major energy systems worked with are the meridian system and the chakra system.

The acupuncture system

Western medicine has only recently started to acknowledge the existence of the meridian system. However, Eastern medicine has been using the system in health and healing for thousands of years. The meridian system is a network of channels throughout the body through which qi flows, punctuated by various points known as acupoints. In Chinese medicine terms illness is a direct cause of an imbalance in the flow of qi. Acupuncture or acupressure treatments are a way of rebalancing this energy flow by stimulating the particular areas in which energy becomes blocked.

Research into the inner traditions of Chinese medicine shows that each meridian and acupoint resonates with specific emotional and spiritual information and values. It is thought that acupoint/meridian qi blockages are a result of our reactions to experiences, attitudes and emotions. Therefore, treatment of these points allows the smooth movement of qi as well as benefitting the patient from an emotional perspective.

The chakra system

Seven major energy centres exist within the body as well as a number of minor energy centres. These energy centres are commonly known as chakras. The chakras are said to relate to our spiritual energy. Each contains a universal spiritual life lesson that we must learn from in order to evolve to a higher conscious awareness. Ignoring our responsibility to address these seven major life lessons will ultimately lead to illness. The body creates messages to bring your attention to areas of your life in which change or progress needs to occur. Each of the seven major chakras is said to be directly connected to the endocrine and nervous system.

Vibrational healing techniques

There is an ever-growing number of therapies that work on the body’s vibrational system. There is also a number of techniques therapists use to treat the body with vibration. This is based on the idea being that blocked energy can be shifted. This is done using the vibrational frequency that resonates with that of the blocked energy.

Some examples of vibrational healing techniques include:

acupuncture/ acupressure

homoeopathic remedies

flower essences

sound

colour

crystal healing

reiki (hands-on healing)

Because of the nature of how energy blockages occur (through reactions to life experiences) treatment is usually specific to the individual. Therapists who practise in this way should be seen as facilitators of the healing process. It is their job to help you understand and create the changes that you need to in your own life. Vibrational medicine is often viewed as a complementary therapy, as opposed to an alternative to Western medicine treatment; ideally the two should work in harmony with one another.

Taking care of your vibrational body

The key point to remember in regards to vibrational medicine is the focus on spirituality, emotions, attitudes, behaviours and beliefs. There are steps that you can take to improve your body’s vibrational frequencies yourself. A simple change in your own behaviour such as increased exercise, improved diet or taking the time to examine your goals and your position in life can spark a change in your energetic system. This can lead to improved life-force flow as well as improved molecular and therefore physical function.

Examine areas in your life where you feel blocked and set goals. Most importantly, take action to create change in your life. Record your feelings as you progress towards your goal. Record any changes in your physical body as well – this gives you a sense of the power that you have over your own life and your health.

It is often the case that we can’t see what patterns of behaviour we need to change in our lives – so seek out information or a therapist if you want greater clarity on the state of your energetic system or if you’d like to experience the effects of vibrational medicine first hand.

About the author Kristen Ross Kristen Ross is a clinical kinesiologist and sports therapist, specialising in the emotional and physical aspects of performance and wellbeing. Her practice is located in Armadale, Melbourne. www.affinitywellness.com.au