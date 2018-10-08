Making heart-based intuitive decisions is a game changer. Here’s how.

Today our decisions provide us with more opportunities – yet more potholes and cliﬀs to fall down – than ever before. Having the ability to be clear of spirit, mind, heart, and body can help you make better and ‘more right’ decisions; intuitive decisions that are best for you. Accessing and using your intuition provides you with a new hope.

What is intuition?

Intuition connects us to who we truly are more than anything else. Intuition is a range of experiences including the five senses and even our sixth sense. The obvious one is the sense of feeling, and intuition can be a deep and all-knowing feeling in your gut that something is wrong. You may not know exactly why, but you know to listen and to trust that feeling of danger. Conversely, intuition also can be warm, glowing feeling in your heart, and a sense of knowing that everything is going to be okay. Intuition includes heightened touch, sight, smell, taste, and feeling. For instance, when shaking someone’s hand when you meet them for the first time, you may get a feeling about whether you trust this person or not.

How can intuition help us make better personal decisions?

Removing your blocks

Removing your blocks requires you to go where you have not been before. The unknown is where all your gifts and treasures lie. When you are having a tough moment or a tough day what do you do then? Almost all of us are blocked in some way most of the time. It is not about seeing being blocked as a problem but as an opportunity. If your mind is stressed, why is that? Are you working too hard or just over thinking? The more you can be in the moment accepting what is and what is not, the more you can do something about it. Life is not about what happens to you but how you react to it. Slow down, take your time and move past it.

Holding your opinions and judgments by truly listening to your spirit, your body, and other people is a very wise skill. Ego tends to come up when we are feeling vulnerable, insecure, and not good enough. As you catch your ego earlier you will find yourself becoming less opinionated and judgemental about others and of yourself. You will be less reactive and more present in making all of your decisions.

Starting small

Use your intuition to make small decisions at first. That way, you have nothing to lose and only something to gain. Intuition is a journey of improvement, not perfection. Take it one step at a time. Decide wether you are going to have a cup of coffee, or does it feel better to have green tea? Is it better to call your friend today or next week? Have fun with it. Before you know it, you will be using your intuition more to make really important decisions.

Making better decisions and keeping them

Each and every day we are constantly making innumerable decisions, consciously and unconsciously. Becoming more conscious of ourselves and our decisions, we have the opportunity to make better decisions; decisions aligned with our heart. Making heart-based intuitive decisions is a game-changer.

It is hard to make a wrong decision when you are coming from a loving place. For example, how long should you spend helping your child with his homework tonight? Trust yourself. That way you are doing not only what is best for your child but also best for yourself.

Living in truth

When we live by our values we can make more unattached decisions. If your partner asks you to go to a party and you really feel like you don’t want to go, it may be best to trust your intuition and say no. You could go and make your partner happy, or you can honour your intuition. You could end up not going to the party and finding out that the party rained out and was a disaster for everyone. It’s time to stop second-guessing yourself. Back your intuition and sleep with a clearer mind and heart at night.

About the author Craigh Wilson A sought-after author, intuitive, mentor and international key note speaker, Craigh Wilson offers smart, realistic and powerful transformational solutions to everyday people, business owners, entrepreneurs, and leaders of Fortune 500 companies in over 44 countries around the world. He is the author of Intuitive: how to access and use your birth-given intuition.