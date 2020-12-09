Getting fit generally takes a lot of dedication…

Much of the time, to feel motivated enough to keep working out every day, you need to FEEL the benefit from the work you’re doing. It needs to feel worthwhile, or the drive to keep going can dissipate.

And if your workouts have become repetitive and dull, you’ll probably find it even harder to keep motivated. Indeed, you’re more likely to avoid the gym entirely if what you do in there is boring you to tears!

Perhaps you have wondered how things got so boring..? And it can be especially annoying if you see everyone on social media apparently loving their work outs. So to help you through this predicament, here are our thoughts on why your workouts may have become less inspiring than you need them to be, to keep going for the results you’re wanting.

Perhaps you’re playing it safe

Humans are creatures of habit, and this can easily extend into how we approach our workouts too, of course. From only sticking to the treadmill to repeating the same old squats, it’s a snoozefest waiting to happen. If you aren’t switching things up, this isn’t just boring but could be preventing you from making progress too. After all, our muscles need to be challenged to develop.

Further, you’ll likely find that fat is really difficult to burn off if you’re barely reaching a sweat. This could be another good reason to extend yourself, to really make the difference that’s needed. That’s also why it’s important to rotate your exercises.

Whether you separate areas of your body into different days or choose to work alternate muscle groups, it will all make a positive impact. It can also be useful to research different workouts and techniques so that you aren’t stuck in the same patterns. Keep yourself on your toes and progress will soon follow.

Maybe you aren’t working with a good personal trainer

Gyms have a lot of equipment that can be a bit baffling. Sometimes it can be difficult to know how to use everything, or to develop an exercise plan that is both exciting and challenging in equal measure. If that sounds like you, then perhaps it’s time to enlist the services of a personal trainer. Find a personal trainer near you.

A great aspect of working with a personal trainer is that they are there to motivate you; very useful if you’re running out of steam! They can also monitor your progress to ensure that the workouts are delivering the right results. Plus, they want to see you succeed, and this kind of energy is exactly what you need when you’re feeling uninspired with your current setup.

It might be that you think of exercise as a chore

Nearly everyone is super excited to hit the gym at the start of January, following New Year resolutions and the like. Then the shine begins to wear off, and people start to give up. Exercise is something we all need to maintain both our physical and mental health. If you approach it as if it’s a chore, it’s not going to feel enjoyable.

Now is a good time to think about why you want to exercise in the first place. Whether it’s to lose some weight, tone up, or improve your confidence, having a goal in mind can help you adopt a much healthier mindset.

If you’ve found that your workouts have become boring it’s time to take action. Whether you join a new fitness class or hire a personal trainer, there are plenty of ways to mix your routine up. Doing so will be hugely beneficial, especially as it will boost those endorphins and encourage your results.

Image: Danielle Cerullo, Unsplash.